The Dodgers signed Duran to a minor-league contract Dec. 12.

Duran was traded from the Dodgers to the Athletics in April in a deal that sent Esteury Ruiz to Los Angeles. The righty was knocked around for three runs while recording just one out in his lone appearance for the A's in 2025 and was eventually booted off their 40-man roster. Duran now returns to his original organization and will likely begin the 2026 campaign in the Triple-A Oklahoma City bullpen.