The Athletics recalled Duran from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Duran was with the big club briefly earlier this season but didn't make an appearance. He's collected a 7.71 ERA and 21:15 K:BB over 21 frames with Las Vegas and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.

