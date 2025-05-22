The Athletics recalled Duran from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Duran was with the big club briefly earlier this season but didn't make an appearance. He's collected a 7.71 ERA and 21:15 K:BB over 21 frames with Las Vegas and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.
