The Athletics optioned Duran to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Duran was called up earlier this week but didn't make an appearance. The right-hander has posted a 6.75 ERA and 18:12 K:BB over 16 frames at the Triple-A level this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Carlos Duran: Receives first MLB call-up•
-
Athletics' Carlos Duran: Joins new organization•
-
Dodgers' Carlos Duran: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Dodgers' Carlos Duran: Falters at Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Carlos Duran: On mend from Tommy John surgery•
-
Dodgers' Carlos Duran: Debuts at High-A•