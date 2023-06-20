Taylor (knee) told reporters before the game versus the Angels that he received a cortisone shot and a PRP injection, and he could be available off the bench for Tuesday's affair, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dodgers manger Dave Roberts is hopeful that Taylor will be able to return to the lineup as a starter by the weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Taylor has not been able to return to the lineup since leaving Friday's game against the Giants with his knee contusion. The versatile utility player is out of the lineup again for Tuesday's bout against the Halos, but his availability off the bench suggests he's not far from returning to the lineup barring a setback.