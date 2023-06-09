Taylor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over Cincinnati.

Taylor kept the momentum going for the Dodgers with a leadoff homer in the top of the fourth inning to put the team up 4-0 behind a dominant Clayton Kershaw. He would later add a single to give him just his fourth multi-hit game since the start of May. The shortstop came into Thursday's matchup having gone just 3-for-16 since his two homer game on May 28 and remains a highly inconsistent bat in the Dodgers' lineup. He is, however, already up to 10 long balls on the season.