Taylor (knee) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Taylor hasn't been able to play since leaving Friday's game against the Giants with a bruise on his right knee. The outfielder will miss at least one more game while recovering, and Michael Busch gets the start at third base with Jason Heyward lined up in right field.
