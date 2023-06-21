Taylor went 0-for-1 in a 2-0 win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Taylor left last Friday's game with a bone bruise in his right knee and hasn't started since. Promisingly, the utility man was able to pinch hit Tuesday, flying out to left field in the ninth inning. Per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Taylor is unlikely to return to the starting lineup before this weekend, but he'll be available off the bench in the meantime.