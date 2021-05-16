site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Scratched from Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Taylor was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Marlins for undisclosed reasons, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Taylor was scheduled to start at second base but was removed from the starting nine shortly before first pitch. Sheldon Neuse will work as the keystone for the Dodgers.
