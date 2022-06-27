Taylor went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

Taylor didn't start Sunday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter for Eddy Alvarez in the seventh inning. In his first two at-bats, Taylor hit singles, scoring in the ninth inning, and he added a go-ahead RBI double in the 11th that accounted for the winning run. This was the utility man's fifth multi-hit effort in 21 games in June. He's batted .257 (19-for-74) this month and is slashing .254/.332/.440 with six home runs, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored and six steals in 67 contests overall. He remains the Dodgers' top left fielder this year, and he should continue to play consistently.