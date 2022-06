Taylor (face) is starting in left field and batting eighth Tuesday against the Angels, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts previously said Taylor wouldn't be in the lineup Tuesday after the outfielder exited Sunday's game after running into the wall in left field, but Taylor is apparently feeling well enough to start coming off Los Angeles' scheduled day off Monday. The 31-year-old is hitting well through 10 games in June with an .813 OPS.