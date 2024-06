Kershaw will throw a three-inning simulated game next week then start a rehab assignment, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports Saturday.

Kershaw completed a two-inning sim game Friday -- his second simulated game of June -- and will throw another one next week before being sent off to a rehab assignment. The veteran lefty touched 90 mph Friday and is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a shoulder surgery in November. Still, Kershaw will likely require a handful of rehab starts before rejoining the big-league roster, making a July return feasible.