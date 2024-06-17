Kershaw (shoulder) will make a rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw came out well from a series of recent sim games and is now set to take the next step toward a return from offseason shoulder surgery. The left-hander has been said to be ahead of progress in his recovery, though he'll almost certainly need several rehab outings before he's ready to make his season debut for the big club. Kershaw remains in line to return around the All-Star break.