Bellinger was pulled from Friday's win over the Rangers after feeling tightness in his left hamstring during an at-bat, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Initial reports suggested that Bellinger may be dealing with only a cramp, so the follow-up news of the departure being related to his hamstring is more concerning. There is no word yet on the severity of the issue or the potential for missed time, thus he should be considered day-to-day for now. Bellinger had previously been scheduled to receive the day off Saturday, and he is expected to be re-evaluated at some point during the day.