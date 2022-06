Kimbrel gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 13th save of the season in a 4-1 win over Atlanta.

The veteran closer hasn't been consistent lately, but he looked good against the club he broke into the majors with and for whom he posted one of most dominant runs ever by a reliever in the early 2010s. Kimbrel has only blown one save this season for the Dodgers despite a disappointing 4.30 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB through 23 innings.