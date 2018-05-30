The Dodgers will recall Santana from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.

It's likely just a short-term promotion for Santana, who is regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in the organization. With Brock Stewart lasting just four innings in Monday's start and Kenta Maeda exited in the second inning Tuesday with a hip strain, the Dodgers bullpen has been quite overworked the past two days, so Santana will offer a much-needed fresh arm in long relief. Unless Maeda's injury proves to be a long-term concern, it seems likely that Santana will report back to Triple-A by the end of the week. Over his 10 starts in the minors this season -- the first eight of which came at Double-A Tulsa -- Santana has accrued a 2.54 ERA and 65:16 K:BB in 49.2 innings.