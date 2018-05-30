Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Headed to big leagues
The Dodgers will recall Santana from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.
It's likely just a short-term promotion for Santana, who is regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in the organization. With Brock Stewart lasting just four innings in Monday's start and Kenta Maeda exited in the second inning Tuesday with a hip strain, the Dodgers bullpen has been quite overworked the past two days, so Santana will offer a much-needed fresh arm in long relief. Unless Maeda's injury proves to be a long-term concern, it seems likely that Santana will report back to Triple-A by the end of the week. Over his 10 starts in the minors this season -- the first eight of which came at Double-A Tulsa -- Santana has accrued a 2.54 ERA and 65:16 K:BB in 49.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...