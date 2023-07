Leonard was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday.

Leonard is a 40-man roster casualty following the Dodgers' acquisition of both Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox. Justin Bruihl also got the boot. Leonard, a 22-year-old infielder, had slashed .254/.327/.411 with 11 homers and three steals through 92 games this season at Double-A Tulsa.