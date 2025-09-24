Quintero slashed .259/.384/.440 with five home runs, 12 steals, a 15.8 percent walk rate and a 24 percent strikeout rate in 32 games for High-A Great Lakes.

The righty-hitting center fielder laid waste to the Cal League, logging a 160 wRC+ with 14 homers and 35 steals in 81 games before getting promoted to the Midwest League on July 25. He hasn't been quite as dominant at High-A (135 wRC+), but he's still aced the assignment, as he's one of the youngest players at High-A and had no trouble getting to his power in games while maintaining a strong approach at the plate. Quintero is a great athlete who spent the majority of the year patrolling center field. The only other minor-league players to hit 17-plus homers with 45-plus steals this year are Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez and No. 1 overall prospect Konnor Griffin.