Quintero is slashing .308/.422/.538 with 14 home runs, 34 steals, a 15.6 percent walk rate and a 21.8 percent strikeout rate in 79 games for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Quintero has needed a challenge for weeks, if not months, but the Dodgers' High-A outfield is jam-packed with a trio of top 50 prospects: Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota and Zyhir Hope. As thing stand, Quintero is building a strong case as the most dominant prospect at Single-A. He has a chance to be a fantasy star, but Quintero will turn 20 in September, so we're not learning any more about him until he faces High-A pitching.