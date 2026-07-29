Dodgers' Edwin Diaz: Activated from IL

The Dodgers activated Diaz (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Diaz has been on the shelf since April 20 after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment right before the All-Star break, and across seven minor-league games he allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 5.2 innings. The Dodgers should ease Diaz back into the fold, but if all goes well, the veteran right-hander should reclaim the closer role from Tanner Scott at some point during the second half of the regular season.