Dodgers' Edwin Diaz: Won't return this weekend

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Diaz (elbow) will not be activated during the Dodgers' weekend series against the Mets, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Roberts hinted earlier in the week that Diaz was more likely to return next week, and the team has now officially decided to keep its star closer on the shelf for a few extra days and get him one final rehab outing at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 32-year-old began pitching in rehab games July 11 and has since given up one run on two hits and a walk while fanning nine batters across five innings.