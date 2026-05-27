Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Dealing with significant strain

Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that imaging revealed a "significant tear" in Hernandez's left oblique, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Roberts didn't offer a timeline for Hernandez's return, but the skipper's comments suggest that the 34-year-old could be facing another multi-month stay on the injured list. Hernandez underwent elbow surgery in November and had been on the IL since the start of the season before coming back Monday. He went 4-for-4 with a homer, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in two games before leaving Tuesday's game early. Alex Freeland will come up from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move, and Roberts expects him to receive the majority of starts at second base over Hyeseong Kim, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.