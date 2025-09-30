Hernandez will start in left field and bat eighth Tuesday in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series versus the Reds.

Michael Conforto was not included on the Dodgers' wild-card roster, and it's Hernandez who will get the first opportunity in left field against Hunter Greene and the Reds. Hernandez posted a .975 OPS with two home runs over his final eight regular-season contests and is a career .278/.353/.522 with 15 homers in 86 playoff games.