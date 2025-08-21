Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Kicks off rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (elbow) went 2-for-3 with a single and an RBI double in his first rehab game with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Hernandez got the start at designated hitter in what was his first game action since he went down with left elbow inflammation in early July. The utility player will need a few more rehab games before rejoining the Dodgers' active roster, perhaps before the end of the month.
