Hernandez (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game against the Reds.

Hernandez isn't listed in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener, but he'll see his first action since July 5 over the next few days after recovering from left elbow inflammation. Manager Dave Roberts noted Monday in his pre-game presser that Hernandez will draw starts Tuesday and Wednesday, per Jon Paul Hoornstra of Newsweek.com. Hernandez was hitting just .083 with one home run, four RBI and two runs scored in his last 10 appearances before going down with the injury.