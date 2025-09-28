Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Hernandez delivered the decisive hit, a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning, in this game. His playing time has been sporadic this season, though he has now started three straight games while Max Muncy (lower body) has been out of the lineup. Hernandez is up to a .206/.259/.373 slash line with 10 home runs, 35 RBI, 30 runs scored, eight doubles and no stolen bases across 252 plate appearances.