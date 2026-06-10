Dodgers' Eric Lauer: Effective in no-decision Tuesday

Lauer didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 12-3 rout of the Pirates, allowing two runs on three hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Back-to-back solo homers by Bryan Reynolds and Ryan O'Hearn in the first inning put Lauer in danger of getting a quick hook, but the veteran southpaw kept his focus and stuck around until finally leaving the mound after 89 pitches (64 strikes) just shy of his second quality start of the season. Lauer has been outstanding since being scooped up by the Dodgers following a rough beginning to the year with the Blue Jays, delivering a 2.76 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 16.1 innings over three starts. As long as he remains effective, he'll give Los Angeles little reason to promote a prospect like River Ryan, but Lauer's leash is likely short. He lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Rays.