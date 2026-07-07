Dodgers' Eric Lauer: Notches another quality start

Lauer completed six innings against Colorado on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters in a no-decision.

Lauer got his first two outs via strikeout but then managed just one more punchout over the remainder of his outing. Regardless, he kept the Dodgers afloat while tossing 99 pitches (69 strikes) over six frames. Lauer looked like he'd notch a win until Tanner Scott blew a save opportunity by giving up three runs in the ninth. Still, Lauer regarded his fourth consecutive quality start and fifth over seven outings since making his Dodgers debut May 26. The veteran lefty has been far from dominant -- he has a 21:11 K:BB over 40.1 innings with Los Angeles -- but he's compiled a strong 3.12 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with the club after recording an ugly 6.69 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across eight appearances with Toronto earlier in the season. Lauer has pitched well enough for Los Angeles to hold down a rotation spot, though he'll be hard-pressed to keep that role when Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) come off the injured list, which is expected to happen at some point after the All-Star break.