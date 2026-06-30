Dodgers' Eric Lauer: Quality start for fourth win

Lauer (4-5) allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Monday.

Lauer wasn't quite at his sharpest, but he delivered a quality start. He has two of them over his last three outings, and the one exception was six no-hit innings of relief in Minnesota last Monday. In June, Lauer gave up a modest 10 runs across 28.1 innings in his five appearances. He's at a 4.84 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 44:25 K:BB across 70.2 innings through 14 games (11 starts) between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays this season. Lauer's next outing is projected to be at home versus the Padres over the weekend.