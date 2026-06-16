Dodgers' Eric Lauer: Rebounds after rough beginning

Lauer allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over six innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Monday.

It initially looked like Lauer could be in for a bad evening, as he gave up two runs in the first inning and another in the second. However, the left hander was able to bounce back and keep the Rays off the scoreboard for the remainder of his outing. Lauer ended up with just his second quality start of the season, with his other such performance coming May 26 versus Colorado in his Dodgers debut. Lauer may not be a permanent part of Los Angeles' rotation, but with Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) likely at least a month away from returning, he's pitched well enough to earn some leash as a starter. He lines up to make his next appearance in Minnesota.