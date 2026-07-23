Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Dodgers' Eric Lauer: Remains steady in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Lauer (5-5) earned the win against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Lauer allowed three runs on two homers but otherwise kept the Phillies in check, throwing 61 of 91 pitches for strikes with 10 whiffs. Since debuting with the Dodgers on May 26, the southpaw has posted four quality starts in eight appearances while yielding three earned runs or fewer in each outing. He'll carry a 4.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 52:28 K:BB across 82 innings with the Blue Jays and Dodgers this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Mariners next week.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!