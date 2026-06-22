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Dodgers' Eric Lauer: Set for bulk-relief role Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lauer is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Will Klein in Monday's game against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

As a starter this season between stops with Toronto and Los Angeles, Lauer has turned in a 5.14 ERA and 13:7 K:BB in 21 innings while facing hitters the first time through the order, so the Dodgers will look to generate better results from the lefty by sparing him from a matchup with the top of the Minnesota lineup to begin the game. Klein is expected to cover an inning or two before giving way to Lauer, who should have a better chance at coming away with a win while working in bulk relief.

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