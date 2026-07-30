Dodgers' Eric Lauer: Strong in Wednesday's win

Lauer allowed a hit, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Lauer logged his fifth quality start in his last six outings, and he's also picked up four wins in that span. The southpaw was able to keep the Mariners off balance throughout his start, throwing 55 of 87 pitches for strikes in his second scoreless performance of the year. Lauer is now at a 4.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 56:29 K:BB through 88 innings over 17 games (14 starts) between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays this year. He's tentatively projected to make his next start on the road versus the Cubs.