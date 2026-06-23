Dodgers' Eric Lauer: Tosses six hitless frames Monday

Lauer (3-5) earned the win over Minnesota on Monday, allowing zero hits and issuing three walks while striking out two batters over six scoreless bulk-relief innings.

Lauer had previously made two bulk-relief appearances this season, though both of those took place while he was with Toronto. After the southpaw started in each of his first four appearances since joining Los Angeles, the team elected to deploy him behind opener Will Klein against the Twins. That plan worked to perfection, as Lauer gave Los Angeles six sterling innings, allowing no hits and stranding all three batters he walked. It was far from an overpowering performance by the veteran hurler -- he notched just three whiffs and two punchouts -- but this was nonetheless his best performance of the campaign. Lauer posted a 6.69 ERA across 36.1 frames with the Blue Jays, but he's been much better since joining the Dodgers. Through five outings, he's registered a 2.54 ERA with a 16:8 K:BB over 28.1 innings while notching a 2-0 record.