Phillips blew a save in Saturday's 11-9 extra-inning loss to the Tigers, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Phillips was called upon to protect a 9-6 lead with a runner on second and no outs in the ninth inning, but he allowed the Tigers to tie the game on an RBI single and a two-run home run. The righty has struggled in July, yielding four earned runs and blowing two saves in five appearances while not always working the ninth inning. On the year, he is 14-for-16 in save chances with a 2.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 29.2 innings.