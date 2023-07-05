Phillips (1-3) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over one inning, taking the loss and a blown save in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Pirates.

Phillips' 10.1-inning scoreless streak came to a sudden halt when he failed to protect a one-run lead. He gave up all of three runs over 11 appearances in June, and this was just the third time in 36 outings he's surrendered multiple runs. The poor performance puts him at 12-for-14 in save chances while pitching to a 2.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB through 35 innings. This was his third consecutive day on the mound, which may have played a part in his struggles, and he'll likely be unavailable if a save chance arises Wednesday.