Manager Dave Roberts stated Monday that the club could deploy Phillips from the seventh inning on, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Roberts didn't explicitly say that Phillips is no longer the closer, but his struggles over the last three weeks or so can't be ignored, especially with Daniel Hudson proving that he's capable of getting the job done. The Dodgers will likely choose Phillips' spots carefully going forward in an effort to build his confidence back up. The right-hander has now allowed at least one run in four of his last five appearances.