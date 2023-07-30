Phillips allowed a hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Phillips had not received a save chance since he blew one July 4. His strong showing Saturday extended his scoreless streak to 5.2 innings over his last six appearances. Ryan Brasier and Alex Vesia each picked up a save this month, making the back end of the Dodgers bullpen a tricky one to forecast over the remaining two months. Phillips is still in the closer committee, as is Brusdar Graterol, though the recently re-acquired Joe Kelly could also enter that mix. Phillips has a 2.21 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 47:9 K:BB through 40.2 innings this season while adding 13 saves and six holds.