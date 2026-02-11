The Dodgers re-signed Phillips (elbow) to a one-year, $6.5 million contract Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Phillips was non-tendered earlier this offseason after having Tommy John surgery last May. It seems likely he will miss at least the first half of the season, but the $6.5 million investment suggests the Dodgers expect Phillips to contribute for a significant chunk of 2026. Phillips boasts a 2.22 ERA and 221:52 K:BB over 195 regular-season frames for the Dodgers.