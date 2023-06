Phillips struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Phillips finished off the bullpen game with his fifth straight scoreless outing. He's allowed just one walk while striking out nine over that six-inning span. Phillips didn't record a save from May 13 to June 18, but he's notched two of them in his last two outings. He's up to nine saves, six holds, a 2.12 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB through 29.2 innings as one the Dodgers' best relievers.