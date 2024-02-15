Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Phillips is in line to receive "the brunt" of the save chances for the team, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers flirted with signing Josh Hader and have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Kenley Jansen if he's traded. For the time being, however, Phillips is the clear best option to close, having posted a dominant 1.74 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 152:33 K:BB across 134.2 innings during his time in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old notched 24 saves in 27 chances last season.