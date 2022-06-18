Phillips (1-3) took the loss against Cleveland on Friday, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in one inning.

The game went into extra frames, and Phillips was brought in for the top of the 10th. The only hit he gave up was an infield single, but it moved the designated runner to third base, and the Guardians subsequently tallied the winning run on a sacrifice fly. Despite the loss, Phillips finished with his eighth straight appearance without allowing an earned run, and he's notched a 10:4 K:BB over 7.2 innings during that span.