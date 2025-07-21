Freeman (wrist) is starting at first base and batting fourth against the Twins on Monday.

Freeman exited in the sixth inning of Sunday's loss to the Brewers after he was hit by a pitch. He's avoided a serious injury and won't need to miss any additional action. Freeman is slashing .292/.365/.471 with 10 home runs, 49 RBI, 47 runs scored, one stolen base and a 35:84 BB:K across 367 trips to the plate this season. He also leads the league with 26 doubles.