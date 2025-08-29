Freeman (neck) will start at first base and bat third Friday against the Diamondbacks, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A stinger in Freeman's neck forced him onto the bench for Wednesday's contest, but after an additional day off for the team Thursday, he's ready to rejoin the starting nine. The veteran first baseman has been as good as ever this month, slashing .319/.379/.626 with seven homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases through 103 plate appearances since the start of August.