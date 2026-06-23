Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Belts decisive homer

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Twins in a 2-1 victory Monday.

Runs were hard to come by in the contest, and Freeman's sixth-inning solo shot proved to provide the winning margin for Los Angeles. The veteran first baseman is batting just .250 over his past eight games, but three of his seven hits over that span have left the park. Freeman posted an .869 OPS with 24 homers, 90 RBI, 81 runs and six stolen bases over 147 regular-season games last year, and he's on pace to just about match those marks in 2026. Though 76 contests this season, the ageless slugger is at an .838 OPS with 13 long balls, 41 RBI, 43 runs and two thefts.