Freeman went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.

Freeman drove in two with a double in the fifth inning, and he delivered an RBI single in the following frame. He now has three multi-hit performances in his last five starts, though he had just one extra-base hit and one run scored in that span entering Thursday's game. Freeman owns a .290/.371/.446 line across 256 plate appearances on the season.