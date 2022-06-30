Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in an 8-4 victory versus the Rockies on Wednesday.

Fresh off being named the National League Player of the Week, Freeman continued his torrid stretch at the plate with a first-inning, 446-foot solo homer and a fifth-inning single. He extended his current hitting streak to 13 games, during which he is batting .407 (22-for-54) with four homers, 13 RBI and a pair of stolen bases. The power surge is particularly satisfying for fantasy managers who roster him after Freeman began the campaign with just five long balls over his first 64 contests.