Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Angels.

He was aboard for Max Muncy's three-run blast in the third, and he followed up with a homer of his own in the fifth. Freeman has hit safely in eight straight games, going 18-for-32 (.563) in that scorching span over the last week-plus. The first baseman is up to a stellar .321/.397/.530 slash line with 14 homers, 60 RBI, 62 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 90 contests. He's also hit 31 doubles this year, ranking second in the majors behind Atlanta's Matt Olson (33).