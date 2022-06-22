Freeman went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk, five RBI and a run during Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

The 32-year-old came into Tuesday's contest with only two RBI over his past eight games, but he matched that total during the third inning with a two-run double. Freeman then delivered a bases-loaded triple in the eighth to break the game open for Los Angeles. He now has a five-game hit streak during which he's gone 9-for-20 with a home run, a triple, two doubles, four RBI, three runs and a stolen base.