Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Exits with apparent wrist issue

Freeman was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs following the top of the fifth inning due to an apparent wrist injury, Adrian Medina of Roundtable.io reports. He went 1-for-3 at the plate before departing.

The Dodgers will likely provide an explanation behind Freeman's early exit after the game, but the veteran first baseman appeared to grimace and look at his wrist following a check swing in the top of the fifth. Freeman flied out to center field to finish out the at-bat and was then replaced in the field by Enrique Hernandez in the bottom half of the frame.