default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Freeman is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Mariners on Friday.

Freeman, Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman and Max Muncy will all rest Friday after the Dodgers clinched the NL West with an 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Dalton Rushing will draw the start at first base and bat seventh.

More News