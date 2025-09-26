Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Idle Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Mariners on Friday.
Freeman, Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman and Max Muncy will all rest Friday after the Dodgers clinched the NL West with an 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Dalton Rushing will draw the start at first base and bat seventh.
More News
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Belts two homers vs. Arizona•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Slugs homer in victory•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Three-hit effort Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Reaches 20-homer mark•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Goes deep in loss Friday•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Back in lineup•